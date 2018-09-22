BUFFALO, N.Y. - We're celebrating a special delivery here in Western New York.

We've reported about all of those people evacuating the Carolinas because of Hurricane Florence. Well, imagine having to do that while nine months pregnant. That was the case for one couple with WNY ties.

Brian and Cassandra Klein are the proud parents of Charles Agustin Klein -- their first child -- six pounds one ounce, 19 inches long.

The Klein's live in Jacksonville, North Carolina -- not far from Camp Lejeune, where Cassandra is stationed in the Marine Corps.

When Hurricane Florence was approaching last week, and the baby on the way, the Klein's say they didn't want to stay at the hospital on base.

"You're going to lose power at some point, so I was thinking like if we lose power and she goes into labor I wouldn't feel comfortable in there, so I thought it would be smarter to come up," Brian said.

Brian is originally from Buffalo and still has family here. Cassandra is from California.

The 14-hour drive was not easy.

"It was exhausting, because usually we'll switch on and off, but I didn't want her driving at all so I just drove the entire time," Brian said.

"I was just exhausted, like sore from sitting in the same position," Cassandra said.

The Klein's stayed with family for about a week, until Wednesday morning when Cassandra's water broke. They went to Sisters Hospital. And at 11:26 p.m. Thursday -- Charles was born -- eight days early.

"That was crazy, it was like life-changing just how I think about everything is completely different," Brian said.

And get this -- Charles was born right on Brian's birthday.

"It was like the best gift ever," Brian said.

The Klein's plan on leaving for North Carolina over the weekend, with the uncertainty of whether there's any damage to their home. But, this they do know -- they'll have each other.

"It's different, it's not just me and Brian anymore, it's the baby it's all about Charles now," Cassandra said.

On a lighter note -- one of his first onesies that Charles received had a little Bills flare to it and said, “I just got here and I already hate the Patriots."

