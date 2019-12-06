BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two people are facing charges after police raided a suspected meth lab in Sardinia.

Acting on a tip, members of the Erie County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit, DEA and NYSP discovered methamphetamine and manufacturing materials in a storage shed Tuesday.

Margaret Heim, 31, and Steven Sullivan, 38, both of Delevan, were arrested by deputies.

Sullivan, who police say rented the unit, is charged with unlawful manufacturing of meth, and a misdemeanor count of criminal possession of a controlled substance. Heim is charged with unlawful manufacturing of meth, and a misdemeanor count of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Both are currently being held in the Erie County Holding Center pending arraignment.