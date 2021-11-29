County's Public Meetings on Buffalo Bills Stadium Switched to Virtual

Three public meetings that were scheduled to be held in person have now been switched to Zoom meetings due to concern over rising number of Covid cases.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Three public hearings regarding a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills, which had been scheduled to take place in person, are now being switched to virtual meetings.

The change was made by Legislature Chair April N.M. Baskin due to rising rates of COVID-19 in Western New York.

The three hearings, which had been scheduled at the ECC campuses, will now be held via Zoom videoconferencing, as follows:

Monday, December 6, 2021, 6:00 pm

Register in advance for this meeting:

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

Tuesday, December 7, 2021, 6:00 pm

Register in advance for this meeting:

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

Wednesday, December 8, 2021, 6:00 pm

Register in advance for this meeting:

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

Persons who wish to watch the hearings but not speak may do so at https://www.facebook.com/ECLegDemCaucus.