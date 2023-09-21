Erie County announces start of county-run ambulance service

Beginning Sept. 25, coverage will be available across Erie County for ambulance services.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — Erie County has announced the official start date for the county-run ambulance service that will be available to residents.

Initial coverage for the service will start off on September 25 in Aurora, Boston, Colden, Collins, Eden, Holland, North Collins, and Wales. The service has been made possible by Erie County Officials, and local municipal leaders as well as fire department representatives.

“In consultation with the first responder community and healthcare systems, we saw that Erie County could step in and fill in gaps that address transit time and the burdens on our local EMTs and paramedics,” Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said in a statement.

“I thank the health department for designing this innovative program. It takes into account our community’s unique needs and incorporates the valuable resources that already exist among our local volunteers and ambulance services.”

The program's team will consist of a director, six paramedics, and two advanced emergency medical technicians. The vehicles will be equipped with GPS locators for precise location awareness and based at the Colden Fire Company to start. More stations will be planned as more equipment becomes available.

Two ambulances and two fly cars have been acquired thus far by the Erie County department of Health, and three more ambulances acquisitions are in the works.

“These are centrally located spots within our initial coverage area, and we thank Colden Fire Company for providing the space and helping us get this program off the ground quickly,” Deputy Commissioner Gregory Gill said in a statement.

Gill added: “Our long-term plans will include constructing a Southtowns building designed as a base for our ambulance operations and a state-of-the-art EMS training facility.”

9-1-1 services will handle dispatch for the new county resources and will approve the appropriate agency based on the call location. The county ambulance service will not be available for nursing home resident transports or other non-emergent calls.

“Getting our paramedics and EMTs responding to emergency calls is just the beginning,” said Gill, a paramedic and volunteer firefighter.

To learn more visit www.erie.gov/ems/