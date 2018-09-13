BUFFALO, N.Y. - Erie County leaders are letting the U.S. District Court know they are concerned about potential environmental problems at Tonawanda Coke.

The County filed a motion with the court on Wednesday.

“By filing this amicus brief, we are letting the court know that Erie County leadership is very concerned with the environmental problems at Tonawanda Coke,” said Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz. “This brief adds our voices in support of legal actions to force the plant to abide by the law or shut down.”

A federal judge has ordered a Friday hearing to discuss possible probation violations by Tonawanda Coke.

"I applaud, therefore, the administration's decision to get involved in the fight to hold Tonawanda Coke accountable for its actions," said Kevin Hardwick, Erie County Legislator.

The company, facing allegations of new dangerous emissions and demands for its shutdown, claims prosecutors are exaggerating the risks associated with emissions at the River Road plant.

Attorneys for Tonawanda Coke say there is no legal basis for an immediate shutdown.

