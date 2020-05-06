County Executive calls for officers who pushed protester to be fired, face charges after Tuesday's incident

The County Executive joined WGRZ's Daybreak Friday morning to discuss the incident.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After a 75-year-old man hit his head when he was pushed to the ground by Buffalo Police Thursday evening, the County Executive called for the officers responsible to be fired and said they should face charges.

In an interview live on Daybreak Friday morning, County Executive Mark Poloncarz called the incident a black mark for the City of Buffalo and the community. There are multiple investigations ongoing looking into the incident, but Poloncarz said even though it was after the curfew, the man who was shoved didn't appear he was trying to harm police in any way.

"The police are here to serve and protect. They're supposed to be the guardians of our citizens," Poloncarz said. "They're not supposed to be the warriors taking us on."

Poloncarz said he was disappointed because of how avoidable the incident was.He continued to say he was sickened looking at the video and seeing police officers continue to walk past the man lying on the ground.