Countdown is on to Thunder on the Buffalo Waterfront

If you plan to attend, ear protection is highly recommended. The show will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — All eyes will be on the sky in Buffalo this weekend for the Thunder on the Buffalo Waterfront on the Outer Harbor.

We've seen the Blue Angels practicing all week, and on Friday, they had a full dress rehearsal.

The airshow director says if nothing else, you won't want to miss the Blue Angels do something called the "sneak pass."

"You're going to see an F-18 Super Hornet do near Mach-1 at about 20 feet off the water, and it will actually put a rooster tail of water shooting off the back of it because the thrust is hitting the water, because that's how low he is," Ben Canetti said.