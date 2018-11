BUFFALO, N.Y. - Lackawanna Councilman William R. Leonard, 52, pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of official misconduct on Thursday morning.

Leonard admitted he voted in the 2017 election in the City of Lackawanna even though he lived in West Seneca.

Leonard resigned from his position with Lackawanna government on Wednesday.

Leonard faces a maximum sentence of one year in jail but judge James Bargnesi said Leonard will likely not get jail time.

© 2018 WGRZ