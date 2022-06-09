Council expresses concern on reducing lanes on Buffalo streets

Driving in Buffalo is changing. Many streets are just one lane in each direction and some lawmakers want to have a discussion about why this is happening.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you drive or bike in the city of Buffalo, no doubt you've seen street changes.

Buffalo Common Council President Darius Pridgen said he's concerned about some main streets going to one lane when the city is growing.

On Forest Avenue, it's been reduced to one lane in each direction, according to Niagara District Councilman David Rivera. "they reduced one lane each side and they did these bump outs on the corner. They put these little poles up, most of them have been run over by fire trucks, garbage trucks, from an engineer's standpoint I'm trying to understand what were they even thinking."

The Masten district councilman Ulysees Wingo expressed concern.

"Going down to one lane when you have those large delivery trucks there, they are obstructing all kinds of traffic and there's a bike lane. They are significantly obstructing the bike lane as well," Wingo said.

In a resolution, the council wants the "Department of Public Works to communicate any and all significant street changes, temporary and permanent traffic pattern changes, and construction timelines before they take effect to the community, stakeholders, and Council Members." They also want DPW to add traffic studies and public input when there are street changes that impact traffic flow.

The other issue is closing streets and residents finding out at the last minute. Pridgen said it has even been a problem for a funeral procession.

"There should be, I think, a searchable database right on our city website where you are able to look at any date and see any street that is going to be closed."