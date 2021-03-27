As the legalization of marijuana in New York seemingly gets closer, what will the second largest city in the state do with those tax revenues?

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The worst kept secret in the state, at least right now, is that marijuana is on a path of being legalized by the Democrat-controlled legislature.

But what will municipalities do with those revenues generated by marijuana sales?

2 On Your Side reported Thursday that the NYS County Executives Association was concerned about the percentage of marijuana tax revenue that counties would receive.

"If you're talking about a new revenue source, the place that deserves to have that new investment is the place that was mostly affected by the actual drug sales," Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren said to WGRZ's sister station, WHEC, on Friday.

Warren said those areas in Rochester most affected by drug sales are Black and Brown neighborhoods, and she says those investments would be part of a reparations program Rochester is exploring.

But what about Buffalo?

.@WGRZ's @WGRZ_SteveBrown asked @MayorByronBrown today if he would consider reparations or a universal basic income plan for black and brown communities that would be funded by marijuana tax revenues.



The Mayor said, "I'm open to it, we're looking at a number of strategies." pic.twitter.com/4pKavyMa52 — Nate Benson (@natebenson) March 27, 2021

While holding a news conference on the rising issue of people driving ATVs and dirt bikes throughout the city streets like a scene out of "The Road Warrior," 2 On Your Side's Steve Brown asked Mayor Byron Brown what plans he had for potential marijuana tax revenues.

"Do you think this is worth looking at here?" Steve Brown asked.

Mayor Brown responded, "I'm open to it, we're looking at a number of strategies to benefit the community from potential tax on marijuana. We're also looking at strategies to benefit the community through the stimulus funds will come that will come to the city of Buffalo. So we're looking at a range of different options to strengthen this community and to move all segments of the community forward. So we would certainly be open to looking at that as well."

Albany lawmakers, however, haven't provided any details of the marijuana legalization legislation. It's been reported that, for now, local municipalities could see 3 percent of marijuana tax revenues if the bill is passed.