Could a new bed fee help the financially reeling hospitality industry?

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York's ailing tourism and hospitality industry may benefit from proposed state legislation that would enable hotels in designated districts to collect a new bed fee for regional marketing.

The legislation that would allow the creation of Tourism Recovery Improvement Districts is being championed by State Sen. Tim Kennedy, D-Buffalo, and Assemblywoman Kimberly Jean-Pierre, D-Long Island. State lawmakers are expected to consider the legislation this fall or early next year.