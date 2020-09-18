Could a new bed fee help the financially reeling hospitality industry?

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York's ailing tourism and hospitality industry may benefit from proposed state legislation that would enable hotels in designated districts to collect a new bed fee for regional marketing.
The legislation that would allow the creation of Tourism Recovery Improvement Districts is being championed by State Sen. Tim Kennedy, D-Buffalo, and Assemblywoman Kimberly Jean-Pierre, D-Long Island. State lawmakers are expected to consider the legislation this fall or early next year.
If it's approved, local municipalities would also have to back the creation of the districts with the mandate that any funds collected be used specifically for tourism marketing and promotion efforts.