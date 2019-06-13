Rain is in the forecast throughout Thursday, and as is often the case in a warm-season pattern, forecasting the specific timing and location for storms is tricky. That being said, participants in the Corporate Challenge in Delaware Park Thursday evening should prepare for rain but hope for better.

Showers will start moving through Western New York on Thursday morning. As the air warms a little and as the center of an area of low pressure moves closer Thursday afternoon, the atmosphere should have enough energy for some widespread downpours. Lightning is possible in a few stronger showers, but fortunately, severe wind is unlikely.

"Scattered" means that there will indeed be gaps between the heavier downpours, so let's hope that one of those gaps moves over Delaware Park for an hour during the run.

Aside from the rain, temperatures will be in the lower 60s with an increasing southerly breeze. A few gusts of 30 miles per hour are possible.

Before you head to the starting line, check the latest conditions using the Storm Team 2 radar. Remember to send us your race and weather photos using #beon2!