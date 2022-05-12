Cornerstone plans new credit union branch in Lockport

The plans will be reviewed May 17 by the Town of Lockport Planning Board.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Pressed for space in its Town of Lockport headquarters, Cornerstone Community Federal Credit Union has plans for a $3 million expansion.

Cornerstone plans to convert a former Western New York Regional Off Track Betting Corp. on South Transit Road into a bank branch and construct a neighboring building to house some back office operations.

The plans will be reviewed May 17 by the Town of Lockport Planning Board. Pending Lockport, Niagara County and state approvals, construction could start by late summer.