Cooling centers open to help beat the heat

It's the first day of June, and Storm Team 2 says we are already in a Summer dry stretch with near-record heat.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's the first day of June, and Storm Team 2 says we are already in a Summer dry stretch with near-record heat. People across western new york are certainly feeling it.

"It's very hot. I would love to go home and jump in a pool. I believe everyone should do just that," says one resident.

"This heat is crazy. I'm not going to lie. I've never felt anything like this," another resident says.

It's no wonder, temperatures hovering in the upper 80s are unusual for Buffalo this time of year. To help people keep cool, the city is opening 14 cooling sites.

"They just walk into any door, and they'll be greeted by a friendly staff somewhere in the building that would take them to the most accommodated spot for them," Larry Pernick, Executive Director of The Northwest Buffalo Community Center.

He continues, "Don't wait too long. If you're hot and need a place to cool down, we want you to come to the community centers. We're open from 7 am to 7 pm."

Here's a list of cooling sites in The City of Buffalo:

Arlene Mychajliw Community Center, 82 Harrison St., 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Asarese-Matters Community Center, 50 Rees St., 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Autumnwood Senior Center, 1800 Clinton St., 8:00 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dorothy J. Collier Community Center, 118 E. Utica St., 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Hennepin Community Center, 24 Ludington, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

JFK Community Center, 114 Hickory St., 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Lincoln Fieldhouse, 10 Quincy St., 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Northwest Buffalo Community Center, 155 Lawn St., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Peter Machnica Community Center, 1799 Clinton St., 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Richmond-Summer Senior Center, 337 Summer St., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Schiller Park Senior Center, 2057 Genesee St., 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Seneca-Babcock Community Center, 1168 Seneca St., 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Tosh Collins Senior Center, 35 Cazenovia St., 8:00 am to 4:00 p.m.

William-Emslie YMCA Senior Center, 585 William St., 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

There are 14 different cooling locations. All sites open at different times, with no special requirements to enjoy the AC.

"I only welcome the heat at one point. When safety becomes an issue, we're going to make sure we take care of all of the people in the community and make sure everyone has options to be safe in a nice and clean environment," says Pernick.

Heat safety is a serious issue. Dr. Burstein, Erie County Commissioner of Health has a few safety tips for you.

"they should take frequent breaks; make sure they stay hydrated; pay attention to how they feel and also pay attention to coworkers outside too," Dr. Burstein says.

She also says to monitor your time in the sun. The most vulnerable people to have heat illness are seniors 65 and older, children four years old and younger, as well as people with medical conditions. If you're working outdoors..Dr. Burstein says to watch over your coworkers for any heat illness symptoms.

"When the sweat evaporates from your body, it makes you cool down. However, when it's really hot and humid, your sweat doesn't evaporate very well, and your body can heat very quickly," says Dr. Burstein.

There are also other common practices to beat this heat.

Drink water. Stay hydrated with water and avoid pop, sugary juices, and alcohol. Don’t wait until you feel thirsty to drink.

• Find places with air conditioning. 2-1-1 (WNY) and 3-1-1 (City of Buffalo) have updated listings of cooling centers.

• Limit time outside, especially during the hottest part of the day. Heat and UV rays are strongest from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Plan any outdoor activities in the early morning or later in the evening.

• Protect your skin. Wear sunscreen of at least SPF 30, and reapply at least every two hours. Wear hats and sunglasses when in direct sunlight.

• Wear loose and lightweight clothing. Sweating helps to cool your body.

• Do not leave children or pets in closed cars. That puts them at risk for heat stroke and death. Look before you lock your car.

• Do not use electric fans when the temperature outside is more than 95 degrees. This can increase the risk of heat-related illness. Fans create air flow and a false sense of comfort but do not reduce body temperature.

• Watch for signs of heat-related illness in family members, friends, and neighbors.

Cooling sites will only be available Thursday and Friday. Indoor swimming pools and splash pads will remain open.

Here's a list of splash pads around Buffalo:

Ralph Wilson Park - foot of Porter Ave.

Allison Park - Reese St., adjacent to Asarese-Matters Community Center

Masten Park - Best St., adjacent to Johnnie B. Wiley Sports Pavilion

MLK Jr. Park Basin - Best St. and Fillmore Ave.

Lanigan Park - South Park Ave., west of Louisiana St.

Lincoln Park - foot of Quincy St.

Cazenovia Park - behind the park casino

Houghton Park - foot of Spahn St.

Schiller Park - Sprenger St. side of the park

Roosevelt Park - foot of Roosevelt Ave