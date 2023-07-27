Cooling centers open this Friday in City of Buffalo

As the heat turns up Buffalo has announced a list of cooling centers that will be open on Friday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the temperatures continue to rise the City of Buffalo has announced a list of cooling centers that will be open to those who need to escape the heat on Friday.

The Mayor encourages anyone without air conditioning to utilize the cooling centers as temperatures are forecasted to be near or above 90. Residents also should be reminded that City pools and splash pads are open, and a great place to cool down.

Buffalo’s outdoor pools are as follows:

Centennial Pool 5 Porter Avenue 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Open every day, except Saturday for cleaning

Kensington Pool 665 Kensington Avenue 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Open every day, except Sunday for cleaning

Riverside Pool 2505 Niagara Street 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Open every day, except Sunday for cleaning

Swimmers can also cool down at two of the City’s indoor pools.

Connors, Kait, Harrity Memorial Pool 626 Abbott Road Monday, Wednesday, and Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Lovejoy Pool 1171 E. Lovejoy Street Tuesday and Thursday 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

From now through the Labor Day weekend, 10 City splash pads will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Ralph Wilson Park - foot of Porter Ave.

Allison Park - Reese St., adjacent to Asarese-Matters Community Center

Masten Park - Best St., adjacent to Johnnie B. Wiley Sports Pavilion

MLK Jr. Park Basin - Best St. and Fillmore Ave.

Lanigan Park - South Park Ave., west of Louisiana St.

Lincoln Park - foot of Quincy St.

Cazenovia Park - behind the park casino

Houghton Park - foot of Spahn St.

Schiller Park - Sprenger St. side of park

Roosevelt Park - foot of Roosevelt Ave