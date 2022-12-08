Conway the Machine's Drumwork Fest takes place Saturday night at Outer Harbor

The show will also feature Jeezy, Wale, Fabolous and other special guests at the Outer Harbor. The show is sold out.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With all the success Buffalo native Conway the Machine has had, he's now trying to give some of it right back to the place that's supported him for so many years.

"Yeah, Absolutely, absolutely," Conway said. "We're inspired for the city. We do it for the city. It's nothing more than I want to see than the city getting the same type of love that other cities get."

So he reached out to some of his friends including Jeezy, Wale and Fabolous, along with many other special guests, and invited them to Buffalo for a concert.

The first annual Drumwork Festival at the Outer Harbor was born for two reasons.

Around this time last year, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown named August 14 "Conway the Machine" day.

The other was to give back to a city that could really use some joy.

"Just kind of do something for the city where we can get outside, have some fun and enjoy a nice festival. Especially when our hearts are heavy after the mass shooting on the Buffalo East Side. I felt compelled to do something," Conway said.

There will be a tent with "Conway Cares" on it where attendees can donate to survivors and victims' families.

Conway asked the Town Ballroom to help him put on the sold out show for Saturday night, expecting nearly 6,000 people.

"Conway, Benny the Butcher, Westside Gunn. These are the guys getting the calls from Kanye West and Drake to come and be on their records because they lend authenticity. They are the best in the game and they're from Buffalo and that's special," said Donny Kutzbach, co-owner of the Town Ballroom.