Convicted arsonist sentenced to 1 year in prison for assaulting corrections officer

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A convicted arsonist will spend a year in prison for assaulting an officer while incarcerated at the Collins Correctional Facility.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, Joseph F. Aronica, 38, was incarcerated at the Collins Correctional Facility for a previous conviction when the incident occurred on November 24, 2019.

The District Attorney's Office says Aronica punched a corrections officer in the face several times and was then restrained by other officers. The victim is said to have suffered pain and swelling to the area of her left eye.

Aronica pleaded guilty on September 4, 2020 to one count of assault in the third degree.

Aronica had previously pleaded guilty to three counts of arson for intentionally setting his house on fire in 2017. The East Delavan Avenue fire displaced several residents after it spread to two neighboring homes. Aronica was sentenced to eight years in prison and five years of post-release supervision for the arson conviction.