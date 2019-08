BUFFALO, N.Y. — Contractors were out along Bird Island Pier on Friday morning, fixing the damage done by ice jams last winter.

They're repairing broken steel poles and wire railings.

City officials say the work will take six to eight weeks to complete.

A local company that specializes in marine construction work won the bid for the project, which will cost about $75,000.

