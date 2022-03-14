Contractor gets jail time for scamming customers

Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan sentenced Richard Brady, 41, of Tonawanda as a second felony offender.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Town of Tonawanda contractor is heading to jail for an indeterminate period of one and a half to three years in prison for scamming numerous customers.

Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan sentenced 41-year-old Richard Brady Monday as a second felony offender.

The Erie County District Attorney's office said Brady collected payments from victims between May to November, 2019 and never performed any work. Brady admitted to stealing a total of $43,414.08 from seven customers in Erie County. To date, no restitution has been paid.

Brady pleaded guilty to one count of grand larceny and one count of scheme to defraud. He also pleaded guilty to charges in Niagara and Cattaraugus counties for similar crimes.