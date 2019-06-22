The contract between Kaleida Health and its three unions expired Friday night after they were unable to reach an agreement.

With more than 30 open issues remaining on the table, a bargaining agreement could not be made for over 7,000 Kaleida Health employees.

Chief of Staff for Kaleida Health Michael Hughes told to 2 On Your Side contract negotiations will resume July 1, and a fair and financially responsible agreement will be made with the unions.

"Our current proposal represents a $50 million investment into our greatest asset, our workforce," Hughes said. "This investment, which includes additional staffing, improves quality of care while at the same time financially rewards our employees."

According to Hughes, Kaleida Health will continue to operate under the terms of the old contract until a new contract is agreed upon.