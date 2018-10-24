SHEA’S 710 THEATER- The 3 MUSKETEERS

OFFICIAL RULES

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN . A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility . Subject to the additional restrictions below, The 3 Musketeers Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to legal U.S. residents of the following counties in the States of New York and Pennsylvania: New York: Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Allegany; Pennsylvania: McKean and Potter, who are 18 years or older at the time of entry. Employees and contractors of WGRZ, TEGNA Inc. and Shea’s 710 Theatre and each of their respective affiliated companies, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees or contractors, are not eligible to enter, win or to participate in the Sweepstakes.

3. How To Enter . Enter by visiting http://www.wgrz.com/news/local/contests/the-3-musketeers-entry-form-official-rules/607662027 during the Sweepstakes period, 12:01 a.m. Eastern time on Monday, October 29th 2018 through 11:59 p.m. Eastern time on Sunday, November 11th 2018. All entrants must meet the eligibility requirements stated in these Official Rules. Sponsor will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, misdirected entries or failure to receive entries due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including without limitation, malfunctioning of any telephone connection, network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender or Sponsor

Individuals may enter once per calendar day, but only one (1) prize will be awarded per person during the Sweepstakes Period.

4. Winner Selection . There will be a total of 5 winners during the Sweepstakes Period randomly drawn from among the eligible entries through Social News Desk on Monday, November 12th at 8:45am.

5. Prizes and Odds . Each winner will receive a single pair of tickets (2 tickets) to The 3 Musketeers performance at Shea’s 710 Theatre located at 710 Main Street, Buffalo NY 14202. (ARV: $91.00). Tickets are valid only on the date specified on ticket. Two pairs of single day tickets are offered for the showing scheduled for Thursday, November 15th at 7:30PM. One pair of single day tickets is offered for each of the showings scheduled for Friday, November 16th at 8:00pm, Saturday November 17th at 8:00pm and Sunday, November 19th at 2:00pm. Transportation and all other expenses not included above are sole responsibility of each winner. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance . Winners will be notified Monday, November 12th 2018 via email and they are verified as eligible to win. To claim prize, each winner must personally pick up tickets at Shea’s 710 Theatre at 710 Main Street, Buffalo NY 14202 the day of performance. Valid photo identification may be required by Sponsor in each case. Winners may waive their right to receive prizes. Prizes are non-assignable and nontransferable. Prize is not redeemable for cash. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability and Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Winners are solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on prizes. Winners may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility/liability and publicity release (except where prohibited by law) which must be returned as instructed by Sponsor. Failure to sign and return the affidavit or release, or to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules, may result in a winner’s disqualification, the forfeiture of his or her interest in the prize, and the award of the prize to a substitute winner. Except where prohibited, acceptance of any prize constitutes winner’s consent to the publication of his or her name, biographical information and likeness in any media for any commercial or promotional purpose, without limitation the Internet, or further compensation. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

7. Participation . By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Sweepstakes is compromised by a virus, non-authorized human intervention, tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupts or impairs the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Sponsors will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, postage-due, misdirected or illegible entries, or for failure to receive entries or votes or other electronic communications due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender or Sponsor. In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account. Any questions regarding the number of entries or votes submitted by the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. By participating in this Sweepstakes, each entrant agrees to fully release, forever discharge and hold harmless Sponsor and Facebook from and against all claims, costs, liabilities, losses, injuries, and damages arising out of the Sweepstakes, including, but not limited to, any claims for personal injury, death or damage to or loss of property or any other harm arising out of entrant’s participation in the Sweepstakes, the receipt, use, or misuse of any prize, or any travel or activity that is related to the Sweepstakes or any prize. Sponsor is not responsible for the operation of Shea’s 710 Theatre, including closings, cancellations, schedule changes or substitutions.

8. Construction . The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.

9. Sponsor . The 3 Musketeers Sweepstakes is sponsored by WGRZ and Shea’s 710 Theatre. The decisions of Sponsor and the Contest judges regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of the Contest shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials relating to the Contest. For a list of winners (available after Wednesday, November 14th, 2018.) or a copy of these Official Rules, visit WGRZ.com or send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to “Winners List/Official Rules,” 3 Musketeers Sweepstakes, 259 Delaware Ave., Buffalo NY, 14202. If you have any questions regarding this Contest, please contact Dan Meyers at 716-849-2284 or send an email to Daniel.Meyers@wgrz.com.

