BUFFALO, N.Y. — Some of the area's most talented and beautiful women are gearing up for this year's Miss Buffalo Scholarship Competition.

Ten contestants will face off inside Shea's 710 Theatre in four phases: talent, lifestyle and fitness, interview, and evening wear. Each contestant will also have the opportunity to select and discuss a social or community issue of concern.

The top three contestants will take home a scholarship, and the $5,000 winner will be eligible to compete for the title of Miss New York later this year.

The competition starts at 7 p.m.