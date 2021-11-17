Consumer Alert: NYS Attorney General warns against schemes that trap people into recurring payments

Attorney General Letitia James warns companies of a New York law that requires industries to allow customers who enrolled online to cancel online.

NEW YORK — Many people know the frustration of trying to cancel online subscriptions. New York State Attorney General Letitia James issued a consumer alert on Wednesday on that subject.

James is reminding people to take precautions when taking part in marketing offers that may result in recurring charges. These marketing tactics are known as negative option marketing and contains a condition that takes a person's silence or failure to take action to reject a service or cancel the agreement as acceptance of a continued service and charge.

"Consumers should never be tricked into paying recurring charges for goods and services that they are not aware of and did not authorize," James said. "As consumers continue to suffer the financial harms of COVID-19, the last thing companies should be doing is making it harder for consumers to end a service. We encourage any consumer who has been unwittingly trapped by these offers to file a complaint with our office, as we will do everything in our power to protect New Yorkers’ wallets."

An example of negative marketing that many people fall victim to is a free or low-cost trial with the clause that people who do not cancel by a specific date are agreeing to pay full price for the good going forward. Many companies then make these service difficult to cancel.

New York’s Automatic Renewal Statute went into effect earlier this year. It provides consumer protections and gives the AG's office more tools to combate problems with negative marketing.

Under federal and state guidance, companies using negative marketing must follow the following three requirements:

Clear and Conspicuous Disclosures - Notices of future charges, changes at the end of trial period should be clear. This notices should be unavoidable, meaning people can see them without taking further action online and they should be presented before the consumer makes the purchase.

Informed Consent - A pre-checked box does not count as consent. Acceptance of negative option offer should be obtained separately.

Simple Cancellation Process - Consumers should be able to easily cancel and do this the same way they signed-up. People should also not be subject to new offers that try to delay cancellation.