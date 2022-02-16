AG issuing consumer alert for malicious use of Apple AirTags

The Attorney General's Office is issuing tips on how to stay safe if being tracked by an unknown Apple AirTag.

NEW YORK — New Yorkers are being warned about folks using Apple AirTags to unknowingly track others.

On Wednesday, Attorney General Letitia James issued a warning about bad actors attaching AirTags to cars, purses, coat pockets, and other personal items to track them.

People have reported getting notified on their phone that their location information is being shared but then they are not able to locate the tracking accessory or any other device that may be sharing their location.

“Across the country, Apple AirTags are being misused to track people and their belongings to cause harm,” James said. “Tracking people without their awareness or consent is a serious felony and will not be tolerated by my office. I urge all New Yorkers to pay close attention to their belongings and follow the tips provided by my office to stay safe. New Yorkers’ safety is my top priority and my office will continue to do everything in its power to protect New Yorkers.”

AirTags are a device designed to help people locate personal items, but recent reports show that people have been placing it on others' personal items to track them.

James is providing the following tips to help people be safe:

Listen for unfamiliar beeping, if you happen to hear it try to locate it and disable it by removing the battery. Write down any serial numbers or information about an unknown tag and contact the police for assistance.

Watch for “Item Detected Near You” notifications on iPhones, if you have been near an item a lot you will be able to tap the message a play the sound of the tag to find it

If you have an Android device, download Tracker Detect from the Google play Store. This app can help determine if there are any AirTags near you if you hear beeping.

Not all unfamiliar AirTags are targeted. If a tag has been reported as lost, the find My notification will give you information on how to return it.

Consult Apple guidance on AirTags and Find My alerts

Make sure to update your phone regularly. Apple has recently implemented new safety features.