Construction work has begun on Townline Pier in Village of Wilson

Following flooding that occurred in 2019, the pier was two feet underwater, making it inaccessible to the public, as well as dangerous.

WILSON, N.Y. — Construction has begun on the Townline Pier in the Village of Wilson as part of a $1.6 million resiliency project.

The pier, which is popular to residents and visitors, is used for used for fishing, launching kayaks, and public access to Lake Ontario.

It suffered structural damage over the years due to increased wind and high waves, as well as rising lake levels.

Following flooding that occurred in 2019, the pier was two feet underwater, making it inaccessible to the public, as well as dangerous.

"During the flooding that occurred in 2019, many popular tourist destinations along Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River were inaccessible, negatively impacting regions that welcome visitors each year from across the state", Governor Cuomo said. "Through the REDI program, and through the state's partnership with these affected communities, we are working together to ensure that should future high water events occur, visitors will not be hindered from accessing and enjoying their favorite lake shore destinations, thus supporting the tourism economy that is vital to these municipalities."

Among the items to be fixed during the project:

• Raising the structure three feet to an elevation of 252', to allow the pier to remain easily accessible during high water events;

• Repair to the stairs allowing access to the pier from the shoreline;

• Mitigating further erosion through the addition of riprap along the shoreline;

• Construction of a public restroom; and

• Parking lot improvements.

Village Mayor Arthur Lawson said in a statement, "People across the region and many of our community residents have enjoyed the Townline Pier for many years. The unprecedented flooding that occurred in 2017 and again in 2019 completely submerged the Townline Pier creating many safety issues. By rebuilding and stabilizing this pier we not only are we rebuilding critical infrastructure but creating an attraction that is vital to rebuilding our tourist industry."