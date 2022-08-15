Construction to begin at new Elmwood Village playground

Next week construction will start on the new playground that has been years in the making.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Monday, State Senator Sean Ryan and other local leaders held a groundbreaking for a playground in the Elmwood Village.

The space is located at Lafayette Avenue Presbyterian Church where construction is beginning next week and should be fully installed.

The playground is set to include a playhouse, slide, accessible staircase, ground-level activities, and an obstacle course. It was designed by KOMPAN Playground.

Plans for the playground were originally created in 2019 but were delayed because of the pandemic and supply chain issues as a result.

"We are blessed to be able to donate this space for this great project. We feel it is an amazing step in the continued growth of this community. We feel that it will be a positive in this community," Jamie Owens the pastor at Lafayette Avenue Presbyterian Church said.

The playground is funded by $135,000 made up of grant funding and donations, including $25,000 from the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Legacy Funds administered by the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo.