Construction milestone marked at former Bethlehem Steel site

Erie County officials, TMP Technologies held a topping off ceremony Wednesday morning at the site along Route 5 in Lackawanna.

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. — The last piece of structural steel was raised on a new manufacturing facility located on the former Bethlehem Steel site on Route 5 in Lackawanna.

Erie County officials, representatives from TMP Technologies and other stakeholders marked the milestone during a 'topping off' ceremony Wednesday morning.

When finished, the 29,000 square foot TMP manufacturing plant will employ more than 120 new and retained full time workers. The $22 million project is also employing 100 construction workers.

TMP makes cleaning products for a Fortune 500 company that had outgrown its current facility located in Buffalo. The company bought 28 acres of land from the Industrial Land Development Corporation (ILDC) on the site of the former steel plant. The new building will make them the first tenant on the ILDC-owned 150 acre parcel, which is being further developed into a commerce park.