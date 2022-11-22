Construction begins on $23M housing project in East Buffalo

The Apartments at the Lyceum include the former St. John Kanty Lyceum building at 97 Swinburne Street, as well 10 nearby lots.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced construction has started on a new housing development in East Buffalo.

The Apartments at the Lyceum is a $23 million project to transform a former school into 42 affordable apartments, as well as a community service hub in the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood.

"We are committed to doing right by East Buffalo, making it a better and more affordable place to live and creating new beginnings for the community," Governor Hochul said. "New York State is not only investing in energy-efficient and modern homes but also creating a community service hub that will provide families with the resources they need to succeed. As a born-and-raised Western New Yorker, I've seen first-hand how this community has been left behind in the past - and I'm committed to turning the page as we build a better future."

The Apartments at the Lyceum include the former St. John Kanty Lyceum building at 97 Swinburne Street, as well 10 nearby lots. Forty-two apartments will be created from classrooms and offices, and 12 apartments will be created for supportive services.

The kitchen, cafeteria, and activity room of the former school will be renovated into a community space for after-school activities, culinary arts, independent living, and job readiness programs. The St. John Kanty Parish will also sublease a portion of the space for parish activities.

The 10 adjacent lots will be used for parking, playground area, green space, and walking areas.

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, "The Apartments at the Lyceum is an excellent example of Governor Hochul's comprehensive strategy to address inequities in East Buffalo. Through the collaboration of multiple state agencies and local partners, an underutilized but beautiful historic property will be carefully renovated into 42 affordable and supportive homes. With a sustainable design, free internet, green space, and an adjacent service center, this development will truly meet the needs of residents and will serve the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood for decades to come."

This project is part of Governor Hochul's plan to make housing more affordable, equitable, and stable. The plan is to increase affordable housing across the state for vulnerable populations.