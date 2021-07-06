Conserve water notice in City of North Tonawanda

Mayor Art Pappas has ordered a conserve water notice until later Tuesday night.

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — City of North Tonawanda Mayor Art Pappas has ordered a conserve water order after a water main break in the city.

Officials are asking all residents to conserve water at this time, meaning no unnecessary usage of water like filling pools or washing a car until 5-6 p.m. Tuesday. They say normal water usage is fine.