Conserve water notice in City of North Tonawanda

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — City of North Tonawanda Mayor Art Pappas has ordered a conserve water order after a water main break in the city.
Officials are asking all residents to conserve water at this time, meaning no unnecessary usage of water like filling pools or washing a car until 5-6 p.m. Tuesday. They say normal water usage is fine.
Officials say state crews are working on the water main break at River Road and Wheatfield Street. The order is for all residents city-wide until later Tuesday night.