HAMBURG, N.Y. -- It was just a month-and-a-half ago when Conor Long, 20, from Hamburg died while hiking in Zoar Valley. His parents reached out to 2 On Your Side in hopes of telling his story and thanking Western New York for the outpouring of support they received.

"We really relished every moment we had with him," says Conor’s dad, Brian Long.

"Was a gift. We have many memories, fond memories of wonderful vacations that we took with Conor," says Conor’s mom, Marybeth Long.

This July, Marybeth and Brian Long were on their way to Alaska for their first vacation without their kids in almost thirty years. Still, Brian made sure he called his youngest son, Conor, every day.

"I said listen, Conor, mom and dad would love to have you with us on vacation, but you know you're going to be going away to school, Brian's 29, Meghan's married with her own kids, if moms and dads don't take care of their own relationship, they won't have one after a while. And he goes, oh dad, I know. I'm only teasing you, I'm good. And that was probably if not the day before he died, two days before he died. It was just a shock," says Brian Long.

As the Longs made their way home, they relied on countless family members and friends to help with arrangements. They are grateful for them and the first responders.

"Zoar Valley is extremely remote, and from what I understand the weather was pretty bad. Those rescue workers, a lot of them do it on their own time and no recompense, and I really wanted to thank them very much," said Brian Long.

They're also thankful for a young man they never met for setting up a Gofundme page. They already have plans for the remaining funds.

"We will be setting up two scholarships probably for the next ten years, and they'll be based on public service to the community which is really what Conor was actually all about. That was the core of Conor was helping other people," says Brian Long.

Conor led several fundraising campaigns throughout high school and college including raising $50,000 for Bald for Bucks after his older brother battled Leukemia.

"He tried to be an agent of change and agent of good, and I think that's why there's so many people there. People just respected him because he tried his best to be good to everyone he could," says Brian Long.

Conor planned on running track at Saint Bonaventure this fall and was thinking about studying pre-law, so he could be an advocate for those in need.

"I wish I was the person that Conor was, but boy there's a lot of nice young kids out there. People who worry about tomorrow, I wish they could take over today," says Brian Long.

"And, I do think in his twenty years, he lived more, and he gave more than some people do in their 75 or 80 years. His life was cut short, but he truly made a difference in other people's live and in ours," says Marybeth.

There is a 5K on October 27 to honor Conor. He founded the Bulldog Dash a few years ago, and this year the event will celebrate his life.

