Conor J. Long Foundation holds annual spring clean-up event

HAMBURG, N.Y. — The Conor J. Long Foundation held its spring clean-up this weekend.

A team of 350 volunteers went to 84 households in the Southtowns to help elderly and disabled neighbors get their yards ready for summertime. The organizers say this was their biggest year yet, and they're excited for even more opportunities

"Spring cleanup is a hard thing for even the most able-bodied and youngest folks," according to Julie Coppola Cox, who is on the Conor J. Long Foundation's board of directors.

"So if we can help those with more difficulty, or just not able to do it because of their life circumstances, then we're delighted to bring together a crew that can do this work all in Conor's name."

After they finished working, volunteers got to enjoy an after party with food and entertainment. Any leftover food will be donated to either the Buffalo City Mission or Rooted In Love, which is helping to support those impacted by the mass shooting at Tops last weekend, where 10 people were killed and three more wounded.

Hamburg native Conor Long was 20 years old when he was killed while hiking at Zoar Valley.