ANGOLA, New York — As Bill Connors and his sister Karen Erickson reminisce on the last 75 years of business at Connors Hot Dog Stand, they know this upcoming season won't be the same.

Mary Connors passed away on March 13. Her husband Kevin died just four days later. The two were married 66 years.

"I think a broken heart really says it all," Kevin's sister Karen Erickson said.

If it weren't for Kevin, Connors Hot Dog Stand might not exist. His father started the family business to help him earn money for college.

When Mary came along, she did her part every summer that followed.

Erickson explained, "It'll be very hard. She did cut the pickles and onions and the peppers and she made the Texas sauce."

Kevin's brother Bill Connors agreed. He told 2 On Your Side, "she was part of what we call the compound. She was the center of it. Aunt Mary was always involved in everything we did because she was part of the family."

Connors and Erickson said their brother found his soulmate in an old-fashioned kind of love story.

"When you said Mary and Kevin, it was like saying peanut butter and jelly," Erickson said.

With just a few weeks until opening day, the Connors know Kevin and Mary will in some ways be with them.

"It's really amazing that we've done it for 75 years and our success is because of our local people that make up over 90 percent of our business and they're so loyal," Connors said.

Even though this season will be different for the Connors, some things never change.

Karen explained, "It's not a job with us. It really is a lifestyle. It's what we do and it's what this community loves."

Connors Hot Dog Stand will open for business on April 5.