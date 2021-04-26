ConnectLife opens new blood donation site on Buffalo's West Side

Blood will be collected the fourth Wednesday of every month at Rich Products on Niagara St. from Noon- 5 PM.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The need for a ready blood supply is never ending. To better serve Buffalo residents, ConnectLife announced it is opening a new donation site on the city's West Side.

Starting this Wednesday, April 28, blood will be collected at Rich Products on Niagara St. the fourth Wednesday of every month from Noon- 5 PM.

“Rich Products is excited to be working with ConnectLife to help save lives across WNY,” said Jon Dandes, Corporate Vice President for Governmental Relations & Special Projects at Rich Products Corporation. “We have held blood drives since 2007 for our associates and are thrilled to now welcome in the community to donate as well. This partnership will be a great asset to our local hospitals and those in need.”

ConnectLife is the primary supplier of blood products to Kaleida Health, ECMC, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, Wyoming County Community Health System, Eastern Niagara Health, Olean General Hospital, Brooks-TLC Health System and Bradford Regional Medical Center.

Right now, the organization has less than a three-day supply of blood available for those in need. Recently its seen a 20% increase in trauma cases and an increased need from local hospitals.