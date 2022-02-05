Donate blood Monday at the Walden Galleria, get free Buffalo Bisons tickets

Those who donate will receive a pair of Buffalo Bisons single-game tickets.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — ConnectLife is teaming up with the Walden Galleria this week to host a community blood drive at the mall.

The blood drive is scheduled to take place on Monday, May 2 from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. According to event organizers, the ConnectLife bus will be parked outside near the main mall entrance close to Forever 21 and Five Guys.

ConnectLife also notes that anyone who donates blood at the community blood drive will get a pair of Buffalo Bisons single-game tickets to use this season.

ConnectLife is the main supplier of blood in Western New York, supplying blood to Kaleida Health, Erie County Medical Center, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, Eastern Niagara Health, Wyoming County Community Health System, Olean General Hospital, Brooks-TLC Health System and Bradford Regional Medical Center.

Anyone who can't make it to Monday's community blood drive, but would like to donate blood on a different date, can make an appointment by calling ConnectLife at (716) 529-4270 or by visiting their website here.

For more information about the blood drive, or about the Walden Galleria, click here.

To learn more about ConnectLife, click here.