Blood drive happening Thursday in front of Buffalo City Hall

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo is hoping to get more people to donate blood this week by hosting a blood drive in front of Buffalo City Hall.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown is urging residents and workers in the City of Buffalo to donate. According to Brown, every donor at the blood drive will receive a free Buffalo Bills beanie. In addition, ConnectLife will make a monetary gift to the Buffalo Police Athletic League for every donation.

ConnectLife is parking its mobile blood bus in front of City Hall on Thursday, January 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Walk-up appointments are available for anyone looking to donate.

In a provided statement, Brown said in part, "This is a great opportunity to help reduce the critical blood shortage in Buffalo and Western New York. Every donor will receive a free Buffalo Bills beanie and ConnectLife will make a monetary gift to the Buffalo Police Athletic League for every donation, so it’s a triple win.”

Due to inclement weather and seasonal illness, ConnectLife says January is a difficult month for blood collection. And with COVID-19 cases on the rise in Western New York, ConnectLife says it cannot keep pace with the rate local hospitals are using blood.

ConnectLife is the main supplier of blood in Western New York, supplying blood to Kaleida Health, Erie County Medical Center, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, Eastern Niagara Health, Wyoming County Community Health System, Olean General Hospital, Brooks-TLC Health System and Bradford Regional Medical Center.