ConnectLife asking Western New Yorkers to donate blood

ConnectLife says it has less than a two-day supply of blood.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — ConnectLife, a supplier of blood products to several hospitals in Western New York, says there is a critical need for blood donations.

According to ConnectLife, more than 150 units of type O blood were used to treat accident, trauma and surgical patients over the Thanksgiving holiday, leaving Western New York's community blood bank with less than a two-day supply of blood.

“The need for blood never ends” says ConnectLife President & CEO, Mark Simon. “It is vital that all who are eligible to donate, and those who have ever thought about donating, consider giving now for our families, friends and neighbors in need.”

ConnectLife provides blood products to Kaleida Health, ECMC, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, Eastern Niagara Health, Wyoming County Community Health System, Olean General Hospital, Brooks-TLC Health System and Bradford Regional Medical Center.

Throughout December, anyone who donates blood will be part of the annual Holiday Heros campaign, honoring someone on the frontlines of the pandemic. All holiday donors will receive a free t-shirt.

Also, ConnectLife says if it reached 2,500 donors during the campaign, $2,500 will be contributed to the YMCA Buffalo Niagara and FeedMore WNY.