BUFFALO, N.Y. — ConnectLife says they’re in need of blood donors, as the only have one day of O-negative blood left on Friday for Western New York.

ConnectLife supplies blood to any hospital in WNY that requests it. Anyone who is healthy and meets eligibility requirements can donate.