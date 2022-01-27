Rep. Cori Bush's vehicle hit by gunfire in St. Louis area

The congresswoman was not injured.

ST. LOUIS — A vehicle belonging to Congresswoman Cori Bush, D-St. Louis, was hit by gunfire early Saturday morning, according to a source close to the representative who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak on the matter.

According to the source, the vehicle was parked in the St. Louis area and Bush was not in the vehicle at the time and was not injured.

It is not believed that Rep. Bush was targeted, according to the source.

When asked about the incident Rep. Bush told 5 On Your Side in a statement, “Like far too many of us in St. Louis, experiencing gun violence is all too familiar."

"Thankfully no one was harmed. But any act of gun violence shakes your soul," Bush said.

There was evidence that someone had tampered with the door handles of other cars in the vicinity at the time of the gunfire that hit Bush's vehicle, the source said.

"No one should have to fear for their safety here in St. Louis and that is exactly why our movement is working every day to invest in our communities, eradicate the root causes of gun violence, and keep every neighborhood safe," Bush said in the statement.

Cori Bush became Missouri's first Black female congressional representative when she upset longtime St. Louis Congressman Bill "Lacy" Clay in 2020. Her profile has risen quickly in Congress as she has challenged her own party on issues like evictions and child tax credits during debates over pandemic relief.

5 On Your Side has reached out to police for information on the incident.





