Congressman Jacobs shares his stance on gun control legislation

"We need to talk about some reasonable gun control, if an assault weapon ban were put on the floor I would vote for it. I don't think it's going to happen so I will fight for other things too. Maybe you shouldn't be able to get an AR-15 until you're 21, not 18. You can't drink or smoke until 21, with this level of lethality it makes sense to have that. Most of these mass shooters are young men 18,19, 20, so it could really put a significant impact on deterring this at least to some extent."