Congressman Jacobs shares his stance on gun control legislation

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Congressman Chris Jacobs is home for the holiday weekend and 2 On Your Side caught up with him Sunday at an event.
During the event, we talked with him about his new stance on gun control legislation after the mass shooting at Tops.
"We need to talk about some reasonable gun control, if an assault weapon ban were put on the floor I would vote for it. I don't think it's going to happen so I will fight for other things too. Maybe you shouldn't be able to get an AR-15 until you're 21, not 18. You can't drink or smoke until 21, with this level of lethality it makes sense to have that. Most of these mass shooters are young men 18,19, 20, so it could really put a significant impact on deterring this at least to some extent."
Jacobs said his stance changed after talking to those directly impacted in the last few weeks.