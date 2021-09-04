Congressman Higgins in WNY to discuss federal help for struggling restaurants

A workshop is planned to help local businesses apply.

BLASDELL, N.Y. — Congressman Brian Higgins will be in Blasdell Friday afternoon to talk about billions of dollars in federal COVID relief for restaurants.

Higgins will be joined by local restaurant owners, Lynn Oswald, the director of the Niagara County Community College Small Business Development Center, and Sue McCartney, the director of the Small Business Development Center at Buffalo State.

A $28.6 billion restaurant revitalization fund was included in the American Rescue Plan, which Higgins supported.

Rep. Higgins is working with the small business development centers to host a virtual workshop to help local restaurant owners apply for funding.