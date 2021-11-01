Chris Jacobs addresses Capitol riot, Electoral College objections

The congressman was asked if he saw any evidence of widespread fraud in the election, and if he voted the way he did as a payback to President Trump.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Congressman Chris Jacobs was on WBEN'S Hardline Show on Sunday morning and talked about Wednesday's riots at the Capitol in Washington.

He was in the House Chambers when he learned of a breach in the building. He was also asked if he saw any evidence of widespread fraud in the election, and if he voted the way he did as a payback to President Trump for endorsing him in a tweet.

"My position was much more on a Constitutional for the future in terms of protecting the integrity of our elections," Jacobs said.

He added: "I have not said in this discussion at all, definitively, there is fraud because I don't have the information for that. But the issue was it caused a lot of questions."