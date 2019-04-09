BUFFALO, N.Y. — Congressman Brian Higgins told the press Wednesday morning that Bishop Richard Malone needs to resign. Following a press conference unveiling new designs for the Skyway, Higgins told the media that Malone led a conspiracy to protect the abuser of kids and to shun abused kids of the Catholic Dioceses.

"This bishop has demonstrated that he is incapable of correcting the problem within the Catholic Dioceses of Buffalo, and on behalf of the people of Buffalo and Western New York, he should resign," Higgins said. "And somebody should be brought in here who can really clean house and do what is necessary to restore the faith in the diocesan leadership. It cannot be done under Bishop Malone."

This is not the first time Higgins has spoken out about Malone. Last year Higgins said in a tweet that Bishop Malone has exhibited poor leadership and knew about children and others put in harm's way, in calling for the Bishop's resignation.

The Child Victims Act went into effect on August 14.

Lawsuits continue to be filed against the Buffalo Diocese as a result of the Child Victims Act, including one that accuses the diocese of racketeering, negligence, transferring money, and priest sexually abusing children.

Malone spoke with 2 On Your Side's Maryalice Demler in November 2018, but has refused interviews with our reporters since then.

