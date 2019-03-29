LACKAWANNA, N.Y. — Congressman Brian Higgins hosted a ceremony recognizing Vietnam veterans on Friday.

The ceremony was one of many held by elected officials in recognition of Vietnam Veterans Day. It was also part of a nation-wide effort to recognize Vietnam veterans for their service.

One of the veterans recognized was Jay Whopper. Whopper served in Vietnam for seven months. At the time, Whopper was 19-years-old and had just graduated from Amherst High School. After training, Whopper was sent abroad and fought off Vietcong soldiers during the Tet Offensive.

Whopper told 2 On Your Side that he wasn't welcomed when he came back home and was bullied for going abroad to fight. He says he can now talk about his service with pride.

"I can look anybody in the face now and say I was a proud combat vet in Vietnam," he said.

That experience is something Higgins says he hears a lot from Vietnam veterans. The ceremony was one of the many he's held in recent months to recognize Vietnam veterans. He told 2 On Your Side that these ceremonies are just a small way for him to give them the recognition that they did not receive when they returned from combat.

"These men and women have served our country admirably and honorably and came back and bore the brunt of a political situation relative to the Vietnam War that should not have been put on them," said Higgins. "So whenever we can we recognize their service individually and collectively."

Higgins presented the 100 Vietnam veterans present with pins and a certificate. Higgins also took time to thank each veteran individually for their service.

Higgins also acknowledged the significance of March 29 to Vietnam combat veterans. March 29 was officially recognized as Vietnam Veterans Day in 2017. This is a significant day because it the day the last United States combat troops left Vietnam in 1968.