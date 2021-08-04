Congressman Brian Higgins announces $2 million grant for child trauma treatment

BestSelf Behavioral Health is receiving the funds to expand trauma treatment for kids in Erie, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties.

BestSelf Behavioral Health is receiving $2 million in federal funding to expand trauma treatment for children in Western New York.

Congressman Brian Higgins announced on Wednesday the organization would be receiving the funds through the United States Department of Health and Human Services.

The Child Advocacy Center at BestSelf is part of a national network that provides services to children who are traumatized by physical or sexual abuse. Services including medical and mental professionals. law enforcement, prosecutors as well as child protective service agencies. The grant money will help fund a mobile outreach team and expand the number of clinicians who receive specialized training.

"Mobile treatment units are ideal as care can be provided at home, at pediatric offices, or even at police stations to help provide urgent and ongoing care of children affected by trauma," said Elizabeth Woike-Ganga, President and CEO of BestSelf Behavioral Health.

The funding will also help increase the number of therapists and victim advocates trained in helping children and families who have experience traumatic events.