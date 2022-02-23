Downtown Niagara Falls event space getting a new name

The new name comes after Destination Niagara USA assumed ownership of the conference center at the beginning of January.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A conference and event center in Niagara Falls is getting a new name and new brand.

Destination Niagara USA announced on Wednesday that the Conference & Event Center Niagara Falls has been renamed the Niagara Falls Convention Center.

This comes after Destination Niagara USA assumed ownership of the conference center at the beginning of January in an agreement with USA Niagara Development Corporation, which owns the building. Destination Niagara USA has been working with the conference center to transition to a new marketing plan.

John Percy, president & CEO of Destination Niagara USA said, “For several months in advance of assuming this management role, we have had in-depth conversations with the internal sales team, as well as meeting planners across the industry, to determine how to best move forward to effectively market this building. The consistent answer was that ‘Conference’ is misleading and limiting for the types of events that we are actually able to host in this 116,000-square-foot-facility.”

Destination Niagara USA says the benefit of branding the space as a convention center instead of a conference center is to attract larger groups and expresses variety of a space.

“The Niagara Falls USA brand, which we launched in 2017, has been extremely effective in all of our marketing efforts and we are excited to extend that brand and level of marketing quality to this building. We believe that with a new brand focus, we can reintroduce the Niagara Falls Convention Center to the meetings and conventions world to see even greater success,” Percy said.

Over the next few months, the signage, interior, and digital branding will be changed to reflect the new name.