BUFFALO, N.Y. — A large number of bridges across the state, and right here in Western New York are rated in poor, structurally deficient, or fair condition. That's according to a new report from TRIP, a national transportation research nonprofit based in Washington, D.C.

The 290 bridge that crosses over the intersection of Eggert, Colvin, and Twin City Highway near the white water tower at the Amherst and Town of Tonawanda border was deemed the worst bridge in Western New York.

"One of the biggest deterrents we have is trying to fund a bridge and sometimes the bridge costs can be a $1.5 million to $2 million," said William Geary, commissioner of the Erie County DPW.

Geary added, "As a county as a whole, we have a, for instance, this year, a $40 million infrastructure program. Going through, trying to fund these 23 bridges in the next five to 10 years is gonna bring back... a pretty.. an aggressive plan, to say the least."

The report also noted that over a half-million people in Western New York cross bridges that are structurally deficient every day.

