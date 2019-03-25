BUFFALO, N.Y. — Piled up debris and the need to remove it every spring is nothing new for lake shore communities south of Buffalo.

However, there’s more than just the usual abundance of logs and branches causing concern at Lake Erie Beach Park in Evans.

After pounding winter storms, some with winds that pushed ice flows inland like glaciers, much of the beach has been left underwater.

Several longtime residents say they’ve never seen anything like it.

The result of these forces of nature actually spread sand, rocks, and debris over the outlet of nearby Muddy Creek, creating a dam-like effect that caused the creek to alter its course and flood the beach.

The creek usually discharges into the lake between two cement retaining walls.

Locals who frequent the beach say the storms caused the sand to actually “jump the wall,” much like a snowdrift would clog a road or sidewalk.

The flow of the creek was thereby diverted onto the beach area, leaving an area that by summer would be populated with swimmers, sunbathers and sandcastle makers currently under water.

There is additional concern because of a sewage discharge just upstream from where the creek empties into Lake Erie.

That outflow is now being directed onto the beach.

Town Supervisor Mary Hosler was unavailable for comment on Monday, but he was quoted in the Hamburg Sun as having told other town officials that while the town would take whatever steps it could, she was uncertain if the beach could be opened this summer.

The town may also have to consult with environmental regulators to see if they would be allowed to dredge out the creek’s previous mouth, or if they would be restricted from doing so because they would be altering the course of the creek in its current path.

