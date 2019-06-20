LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Questions were raised on Wednesday about the effectiveness of the 911 system in the City of Lockport.

Earlier this month Niagara County Sheriff James Voutour sent the Mayor of Lockport a letter with deep concerns about Lockport's 911 system, mainly because of how old it is.

There are a few phone lines that receive landline calls, but one of those lines is down. Even if the other lines were to go down, 911 calls would still be answered by a dispatcher at the county.

The common council was supposed to vote whether to allow the mayor to enter into a contract with Motorola for new 911 communications equipment at Wednesday's meeting. However that agenda item was pulled because of some legal technicalities.