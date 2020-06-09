Concerns about COVID-19 spread over Labor Day weekend

Dr. Thomas Russo, the chief of infectious disease at UB, has a few recommendations for people who are looking to hangout with friends or family over the long weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Between the traveling and get togethers, health experts are worried that the number of people getting together over Labor Day could trigger another round of COVID-19 community spread.

Unlike Memorial Day when parts of the country were shut down, the worry is that people will take more risks thinking things are safe.

Dr. Thomas Russo, the chief of infectious disease at the University at Buffalo, has a few recommendations for people who are looking to hangout with friends or family over the long weekend.

"So we all know that the new coronavirus infection more readily spreads and infects individuals indoors than outdoors," Russo said. "So hopefully this weekend if you're planning to get together with other individuals outside your social bubble you plan an outdoor activity with appropriate spacing and mask usage when appropriate."

He added, "However, if the weather doesn't cooperate, and sort of mid-gathering, a sunny day turns into a pop up thunderstorm... if people are still going to be eating and drinking it's critical for everyone not to go and pile inside the house. Because obviously that's going to generate a risky situation."