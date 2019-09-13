BUFFALO, N.Y. — The varsity football game tonight between the Kenmore West Blue Devils and McKinley High School has been postponed. Saturday's JV contest has also been postponed.

A message on the Ken-Ton schools website says 'concerning' messages posted online regarding threats of violence are behind the decision made by both schools.

Although the threats have not been corroborated, the games will not be held out of an abundance of caution.

Police are working to investigate the messages. No new dates have been scheduled at this time for either game.